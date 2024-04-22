The Project

Google Maps Will Soon Prompt Aussie Travellers To Consider Green Alternatives Like Walking

Google Maps will soon urge Aussie users to consider using green alternatives on their route, such as taking public transport or walking to their destination.

The app will offer suggestions for public transport or walking alternatives if travel times are similar or better. 

The feature is one of a number of changes the platform is introducing to celebrate Earth Day on Monday, along with fuel-efficient routes, which will use AI to identify routes that use the least energy. 

Google Maps director Andrew Foster said the changes would encourage users to consider sustainable travel alternatives. 

"This feature prompts people to consider more environmentally friendly alternatives," Mr Foster said.

"It builds on our long-standing partnerships with local transport authorities to promote public transport and provide real-time information."

The new green feature will launch in Sydney and Melbourne in the coming weeks.

A dog with a habit of politely sitting at the table with his owners has left people confused by his humanlike behaviour, with some even speculating he was a person in a past life.
Cher, Ozzy Osbourne, Mary J. Blige, Foreigner, A Tribe Called Quest and Kool & The Gang have been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
A sequel to the Aussie cult classic The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert is in the works 30 years after the film’s initial release, with original cast members “on board”.
Star Wars fans in the U.S. will be able to celebrate Star Wars Day in style with the help of some Blue Milk.
Researchers from the Queensland Museum and Australian Museum have named a newly discovered snail species after wildlife warrior Robert Irwin.