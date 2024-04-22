Google Maps Will Soon Prompt Aussie Travellers To Consider Green Alternatives Like Walking

The app will offer suggestions for public transport or walking alternatives if travel times are similar or better.

The feature is one of a number of changes the platform is introducing to celebrate Earth Day on Monday, along with fuel-efficient routes, which will use AI to identify routes that use the least energy.

Google Maps director Andrew Foster said the changes would encourage users to consider sustainable travel alternatives.

"This feature prompts people to consider more environmentally friendly alternatives," Mr Foster said.

"It builds on our long-standing partnerships with local transport authorities to promote public transport and provide real-time information."

The new green feature will launch in Sydney and Melbourne in the coming weeks.