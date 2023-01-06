The Project

Google Chrome Will Stop Working Properly For Millions From Next Week

Google Chrome will stop working for millions of users from next week.

Google will no longer provide support for users running the Chrome browser on Windows 7.

The planned sunsetting of support for Windows 7 was first planned to begin in July 2021, but pushed it back to January 2022 and then to January 2023 after COVID-19 meant more households were using older computers during lockdowns.

“Older versions of Chrome will continue to work, but there will be no further updates released for users on these operating systems,” Google said in an update.

“If you are currently on Windows 7 and Windows 8/8.1, we encourage you to move to a supported Windows version to ensure you continue to receive the latest security updates and Chrome features.”

The move from Google follows Microsoft, which operates Windows, ceasing support for Windows 7 in January 2020.

Despite Windows 7 being released nearly 12 years ago, it is estimated that 100 million computers still run on the system.

Since its release there have been three new versions released since Windows 7, and Google recommends users update to one of these.

