The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Google Appears To Add Fart Button In New Update

Google Appears To Add Fart Button In New Update

In an upcoming update to the Google Phone app, users may soon be able to use “audio emoji” buttons to play sound effects that both callers can hear, including one that emits a fart sound.

According to a report by 9to5Google and Gizmodo, the incoming app update would allow users to tap one of the emojis.

Emojis to choose from include clapping, laughing, crying (which emits a sad trombone sound), partying, a drum and poop, which emits a fart sound. 

The audio emojis will be accessible during calls through the dialer’s overflow menu or a small flag positioned toward the bottom.

In the phone app settings, Google says the feature allows users to “express emotions and moods with sounds like applause, laughter, sad trombone, and more with tappable emoji while you’re in a call.”

9to5Google reports that there does appear to be a limit on how often you can use the audio emojis, with a “cooldown” period that prevents you from playing sounds back to back. 

The update is due on May 14th.

Wordle Regains Popularity As The World Regains Lockdown Hobbies
NEXT STORY

Wordle Regains Popularity As The World Regains Lockdown Hobbies

Advertisement

Related Articles

Wordle Regains Popularity As The World Regains Lockdown Hobbies

Wordle Regains Popularity As The World Regains Lockdown Hobbies

COVID restrictions seem like a distant memory, but it seems the hobbies we all took up to keep ourselves busy in lockdown have stuck.
Statement From The University Of Sydney

Statement From The University Of Sydney

Statement From The University Of Sydney
iPhone Alarm Glitch Causes Missed Wake-Up Calls

iPhone Alarm Glitch Causes Missed Wake-Up Calls

Apple has said they're working on fixing a glitch that sees some iPhones alarms fail to make any noise.
UK's Naughty Knitters Defend Their Nude Doll Display

UK's Naughty Knitters Defend Their Nude Doll Display

Two women, known as 'Britain's naughtiest knitters', have made a name for themselves by knitting risque naked figures and displaying them in the window of a village haberdashery and cafe.
Nando's Declares They’ve Gone Cashless, Sparking Debate Online

Nando's Declares They’ve Gone Cashless, Sparking Debate Online

While it seems Nando's have been cashless for some time, news of the card-only policy has made its rounds online after a Reddit poster snapped a photo of the sign at one store, sparking debate online.