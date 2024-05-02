Google Appears To Add Fart Button In New Update

According to a report by 9to5Google and Gizmodo, the incoming app update would allow users to tap one of the emojis.

Emojis to choose from include clapping, laughing, crying (which emits a sad trombone sound), partying, a drum and poop, which emits a fart sound.

The audio emojis will be accessible during calls through the dialer’s overflow menu or a small flag positioned toward the bottom.

In the phone app settings, Google says the feature allows users to “express emotions and moods with sounds like applause, laughter, sad trombone, and more with tappable emoji while you’re in a call.”

9to5Google reports that there does appear to be a limit on how often you can use the audio emojis, with a “cooldown” period that prevents you from playing sounds back to back.

The update is due on May 14th.