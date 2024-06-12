The Project

Goodreads Has Ranked The Sexiest Books Of All Time And It’s A Page Turner

Reading has and always will be sexy! You’re doing it right now and gosh you look good doing it.

It’s especially true today considering Goodreads has ranked it’s top 45 most salacious stories ever.

The books were spread across three categories - BookTok (for those readers who don’t mind a cheeky scroll), romance (hot and heavy stuff) and romantasy (hot and heavy but mainly because - dragons).

You’d imagine a bestseller like 50 Shades of Grey or maybe something from Mills & Boon to top the list but alas they did not.

The winner of the sexiest book of all time was aptly named Mister Orgasm by Lauren Blakely.

The list was developed by analysing Goodreads reviews across the three categories, looking for keywords such as “sexy” “hot” or “smut” and using them to give each book a “spice score”.

Which is why coming in second place was Jaime Oliver’s Curry Cookbook - with a spice score of ‘you’ll need more milk’.

