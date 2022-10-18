Goodbye Bushy Brows, Cult New Eyebrow Trend On TikTok Sees People Shave Their Brows Off Altogether

More and more beauty fanatics on TikTok are boasting the trend of shaving their brows off altogether, with the results being surprisingly good in some cases.

So what’s the reason for saying goodbye to the brows altogether?

Well, some TikTokers claim shaving their brows off allows them to ‘redraw’ their brows at a different angle on their face allowing a ‘lifted’ effect to their face.

While others enjoy sporting the no brows look just as it is.

Brow Expert, and CEO of Rubis Tweezers, Fides Baldesberger told Metro.co.uk it is perfectly safe to play around with this look but warned that it is a bold look and will take time for your brows to grow back.

However, generally speaking, they should grow back as they were before.

https://www.tiktok.com/@ashleyquiroz_/video/7011185781490388230