Good News For Fruit Lovers, Mangoes Are Going Cheap Due To Surplus Supply

Whilst good news for shoppers, it's bad news for farmers as prices plummet due to overlapping supply. So, time to add some mangoes to your trolley.

Farmers report mango prices have plummeted in the past week because of an overlap of supply from key growing regions. 

Meaning consumers should see a reduction in prices at the supermarket.

The ABC reports the oversupply is due to the mango harvest starting earlier than expected for many growers in Far North Queensland due to a hot and humid spring. 

Coinciding with the Northern Territory and Burdekin growing regions running behind in their seasons.

"Volume in the market is going to be stronger than we would like to see as north Queensland is typically separated by a few weeks from the other regions," Mr Nardi told The ABC.

Farmers are hoping Aussies can get behind the oversupply and purchase them whilst prices are low. 

