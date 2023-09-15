Gold Nugget Worth $2500 Found Lying On The Ground In Western Australian Outback

Tyler Mahoney, 27, stars in the reality TV show 'Gold Rush', posted a video, explaining how her dad found the precious metal in topsoil near their family's mining tenement.

Only a keen and experienced prospector would have been able to notice the nugget as it was covered in red dirt. It would have been nearly impossible for any average person to spot the gold.

"So my Dad made $2,500 before breakfast," Mahoney says in the video while holding the alluvial gold nugget. An alluvial gold nugget means that the precious metal has been forced up onto the surface from its original deposit thousands of years ago.

"How good is Australian gold?" she said.

"It is such a dopamine rush,' she says. 'It's quite addictive, hence the gold fever. It's like when you win the lotto or on a scratchy - a big rush of excitement," she says of the gold-digging.

"It's even more exciting when it's your income, and you're only making as much as you're finding."

"I don't get a set salary from gold prospecting. I get paid in gold." On a good day, the Mahoney family will find about $2,600 worth of gold.

Mahoney has written a memoir, Gold Digger, where she exposes the sexism and discrimination she faces in the gold mining industry.

"As a woman, it is very hard to get a place at the table, and then when you're at the table, it's bloody hard to be respected and heard," she said.