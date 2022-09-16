Gold Coast Woman Has Last Laugh At Her Own Funeral After Arranging A Cheeky Stunt

Gold Coast identity and much-loved businesswoman Michelle Neumann was farewelled by friends and family after losing her battle with cancer.

Neumann, known for her wicked sense of humour, treated mourners to one last prank on the day of her funeral.

Mourners looked to the sky to see a light plane flying over the service, towing a banner that read: “I’m watching you … cry harder. M. XXX”.

Family and friends say the stunt, which she organised before her passing, was “classic Michelle”.

Neumann’s children Spencer and Gene described their mother as “a strong, quick-witted and savvy businesswoman” and will always be remembered as “a loving and affectionate socialite”.

“She had a wicked sense of humour and a laugh that would fill the room,” they said.

“She was a practical joker who acted like a teenager among her friends and lived life to the full, whether it be skiing, surfing, jet skiing or hiking. She also had a fond love for cooking, as well as cryptic, trivia and sudoku puzzles.”