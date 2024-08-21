Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate apologises for “ranga” comment

A complaint was referred to Queensland’s council watchdog after Cr Tate jokingly used the term to describe councillor Joe Wilkinson.

Cr Tate was asked about a Facebook post made by Surfers Paradise MP John-Paul Langbroek, in which Langbroek welcomed a new councillor and friend, Joe Wilkinson, by describing him as “ranga” and used the hashtags “#diversity” and “#multiculturalism”.

Cr Tate responded by saying he “didn’t even know he (Cr Wilkinson) was a ranga”, but it was good for the Gold Coast’s “diversity”.

The mayor went on to say that former councillor William Owen-Jones had retired and “he was a ranga”.

“You know, lose one ranga, get another ranga. What the hell? That’s what the Gold Coast is all about,” he said.

The comment led to a formal complaint to the Office of the Independent Assessor (OIA), which suspected Cr Tate may have broken standards of behaviour requiring councillors to “treat people in a reasonable, just, respectful and non-discriminatory way”, to “treat fellow councillors, local government employees and members of the public with courtesy, honesty and fairness” and “have proper regard for other people’s rights, obligations, cultural differences, safety, health and welfare”.

“While the conduct may well be argued to be in jest or intended to be humorous, it was considered in assessing this matter that the term (ranga) was still capable of being discriminatory and unreasonably causing offence to particular groups,” the OIA said in its determination.

“The complaint raised various concerns about the use of the term “ranga” by the mayor, including its references to orangutans.

“The complaint also made reference to other similar terms often used, which are also associated with ‘discriminatory feelings’ and how others in the public eye have been dealt with as a result.

Despite previously doubling down on the remark, Cr Tate apologised for using the term at Tuesday’s council meeting.

Cr Tate said the term “ranga … may be derogatory and offensive and I offer my apology to anyone offended by my recent comments”.