The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Gold Coast Mayor Dismisses Calls For G-String Bikinis To Be Banned On Beaches

Gold Coast Mayor Dismisses Calls For G-String Bikinis To Be Banned On Beaches

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate has dismissed calls for a controversial ban on G-string bikinis being worn out of the water.

The ban was proposed by Ian Grace, a community worker who won the 2022 Gold Coast Volunteer Award, in a letter to the mayor, the Gold Coast Bulletin reported.

“One young lady in particular was walking on the footpath on the main road and had the tiniest triangle in front and was as close to naked as anyone could be,” he wrote.

“You could see she was looking almost defiantly at people as they approached, almost daring them to say something. There’s something very wrong here.

“While any man would enjoy ‘the view’, I believe women are very much demeaning and cheapening themselves, portraying themselves as sex objects, then decrying it when men see them that way.”

Grace argued “young kids don’t need to see women’s bums”.

“Bare bums can be seen to be every bit as erotic if not more so, than women’s bare breasts – so would it not make sense they are banned identically? If not banned at the beach, very definitely banned the moment they are off the beach,” he said.

“This certainly should not be allowed in public pools or theme/water parks which are very much more family orientated.”

But Mayor Tate has dismissed the calls, saying it is not smart for men to get involved in women’s fashion.

“Ian is a brave man messing with women’s fashion,” he said.

“One thing I’ve learnt about fashion over the years is that if you try to ban something, or restrict it, that’s a certain recipe to see it double in popularity.

“I’ve also learnt that when your wife says ‘does this look good on me’, always say Yes.”

Kim Kardashian's Awkward 2026 World Cup Reveal
NEXT STORY

Kim Kardashian's Awkward 2026 World Cup Reveal

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Kim Kardashian's Awkward 2026 World Cup Reveal

    Kim Kardashian's Awkward 2026 World Cup Reveal

    The countdown is on for the Men's FIFA World Cup in 2026, and naturally, that meant Kim Kardashian was on hand to announce the U.S. venues.
    Taylor Swift Breaks Grammys Album Of The Year Record

    Taylor Swift Breaks Grammys Album Of The Year Record

    It’s the music industry’s night of nights, where the who’s who of the business rock up in their best to find out if their music’s deemed the best.
    Curious Cat Becomes Local Celebrity After Exploring Shops In Hometown

    Curious Cat Becomes Local Celebrity After Exploring Shops In Hometown

    Susie the cat is taking her new hometown of Dorchester by storm by visiting several different shops and sitting down for a bit.
    Cinema Worker Upset Over Naughty Kids Leaving Copious Amounts Of Popcorn On Floor

    Cinema Worker Upset Over Naughty Kids Leaving Copious Amounts Of Popcorn On Floor

    A cinema worker has sparked a heated debate online after sharing images of monumental amounts of popcorn left on the floor after a movie screening.
    Guzman Y Gomez Launch New Nacho Sundae Dessert

    Guzman Y Gomez Launch New Nacho Sundae Dessert

    Guzman Y Gomez is expanding their dessert menu with the new Nacho Sundae, featuring cinnamon sugar-coated corn chips topped with soft serve and chocolate or dulce de leche sauce.