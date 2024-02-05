Gold Coast Mayor Dismisses Calls For G-String Bikinis To Be Banned On Beaches

The ban was proposed by Ian Grace, a community worker who won the 2022 Gold Coast Volunteer Award, in a letter to the mayor, the Gold Coast Bulletin reported.

“One young lady in particular was walking on the footpath on the main road and had the tiniest triangle in front and was as close to naked as anyone could be,” he wrote.

“You could see she was looking almost defiantly at people as they approached, almost daring them to say something. There’s something very wrong here.

“While any man would enjoy ‘the view’, I believe women are very much demeaning and cheapening themselves, portraying themselves as sex objects, then decrying it when men see them that way.”

Grace argued “young kids don’t need to see women’s bums”.

“Bare bums can be seen to be every bit as erotic if not more so, than women’s bare breasts – so would it not make sense they are banned identically? If not banned at the beach, very definitely banned the moment they are off the beach,” he said.

“This certainly should not be allowed in public pools or theme/water parks which are very much more family orientated.”

But Mayor Tate has dismissed the calls, saying it is not smart for men to get involved in women’s fashion.

“Ian is a brave man messing with women’s fashion,” he said.

“One thing I’ve learnt about fashion over the years is that if you try to ban something, or restrict it, that’s a certain recipe to see it double in popularity.

“I’ve also learnt that when your wife says ‘does this look good on me’, always say Yes.”