Gogglebox Stars Sarah Marie & Matty Welcome Their Second Child

Gogglebox Australia stars Sarah Marie and Matty Fahd have welcomed their second child.

They welcomed little Lyon Sainte Fahd earlier this month, announcing the birth in an Instagram post.

“My baby boy, you have completed us.”

“We waited for you, we dreamt of you. Malik, your big brother has been calling your name.

“We will love you unconditionally. We will love you until the end of time. Thank you for blessing us,” they captioned the post.

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Matty Fahd (@matty_ef)

They also posted an adorable video of 3-year-old Malik meeting his baby brother for the first time.

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Matty Fahd (@matty_ef)

