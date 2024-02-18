Gogglebox Australia Is Welcoming A Brand New Family To The Sofa!

Sisters Mia and Bree, as well as their best friend Lainey live in the The Shire, and between them also have four Cavoodles, Zala, Zeah, Zola and Bailey.

Mia, 26, is a teachers aide and is studying to be a special education teacher, while Bree, 23, and Lainey, 20, are both dance teachers.

They all love reality television, but can also get into documentaries and true crime series.

They’ll be joining of The Delpechitra Family, The Dalton Family, married grandparents, Lee and Keith, Best friends Anastasia and Faye, mother-daughter duo Kerry and Izzy, best mates Adam and Symon, siblings Tim and Leanne, friends Kevin, Bob, Jared and Mia, Matty, his sons and their Uncle Jad and surfing mates Milo and Nic.

Gogglebox Australia is back on our screens from Wednesday, February 21.