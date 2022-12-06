The Project

‘Goblin Mode’ Chosen As Oxford’s 2022 Word Of The Year As People Continue Resonate With Their Pandemic Slumber

Firstly, that’s two words - secondly, what is goblin mode? Well, apparently, Goblin Mode was essentially being lazy and unapologetically greedy and was voted by the public as Oxford’s word of the year.

The Oxford dictionary chooses a word of the year each year, narrowed down by lexicographers to create three finalised words that the public can vote on.

 

This year more than 340,000 English speakers voted and selected ‘Goblin mode’ as the victorious landslide word, with 93 per cent of the vote. 

So what does it mean?

Defined as “a type of behaviour which is unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations” essentially enjoying indulging in being a slob. 

 

Given the pandemic gave us a reason to stay cosied up at home in sweatpants and watch TV, it kind of makes sense why it’s a term that resonates with so many of us.

 

