Global Treasure Hunt Underway With A $1 Million Dollar Grand Prize

Riyadh season is an entertainment event in Saudi Arabia, though the treasure hunt is open to participants all over the world through a mobile app.

There are eight stages of the treasure hunt, with the challenges set in both virtual and actual reality.

Participants will be able to complete puzzles and missions through the app, with a lucky few who qualify for the final stage set to be flown out to Riyadh Season in Saudi Arabia.

Once there, ten finalists will compete in the in-person finale, with one winner claiming the US$1,000,000 grand prize.

The event runs until the end of January, 2024, with the digital challenges set to test participants' logic, creativity and detective skills.

Riyadh Season opened in Saudi Arabia's capital on October 28, operating across 12 different zones and hosting a number of events such as concerts, sports matches and exhibitions.