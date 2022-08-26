The Project

Glee Star Claims Jennifer Lopez Once Cut Dancers For Being Virgos

Typical Virgos, being born at the wrong time.

According to Glee star Heather Morris, that’s precisely why J-Lo cut several dancers from an audition for one of her tours. 

Morris said on the Just Sayin’ With Justin Martindale podcast that Lopez had asked the room by show of hand if there were any Virgos present, proceeding to then thank and dismiss all the dancers who were.

When Martindale asked if this was true, Morris said that it was all “hearsay”.

Such an Aquarius thing to say, Heather.

It’s unclear why Lopez is so against Virgos, though it may be worth noting that her ex-husband of 10 years, Marc Anthony, is a Virgo so perhaps she’s got her reasons for not wanting to be around them.

Or it could just be that, given that Jennifer is a Leo, she just doesn’t want any cast members having a birthday too close to hers and taking a rant of the shine off her big day.

