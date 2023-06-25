The Project

Back

Glastonbury Revellers Help Lewis Capaldi Finish His Songs After He Struggled To Finish His Set

Singer Lewis Capaldi has announced he will be taking a break from performing after becoming emotional on stage at Glastonbury as he fought to finish his set against health issues.

After cancelling three weeks of shows due to concerns for his health, Capaldi expected Glastonbury to be his return to performing.

Capaldi has been open about his health battles, including his diagnosis of Tourette’s syndrome last year and ongoing mental health issues.

But while he started his set strongly, Capaldi began apologising to the crowd as he struggled more and more to finish songs.

"Glastonbury, I'm really sorry," he told the crowd.

“I'm a bit annoyed with myself."

Capaldi apologised again to his fans, as his symptoms of Tourette’s worsened and he became visibly upset.

"I really apologise. You've all come out and my voice is really packing in," he said.

As the set went on, Capaldi struggled to finish his songs, and by ‘Someone You Love’ the singer was mostly silent due to vocal issues.

The Glasto crowd took over and helped Capaldi finish the song and his set.

"I genuinely dreamt of doing this," Capaldi said as he walked off the stage.

"If I never get to do it again, this has been enough."

Investigation Launched Into The Deep-Sea Implosion Of The Titan Submersible That Killed Five People
Investigation Launched Into The Deep-Sea Implosion Of The Titan Submersible That Killed Five People

