The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Glass Onion Star Edward Norton Learns That His 12th Great-Grandmother Is Pocahontas

Glass Onion Star Edward Norton Learns That His 12th Great-Grandmother Is Pocahontas

American actor Edward Norton has discovered that his 12th great-grandmother is Pocahontas.

Host and historian Henry Louis Gates Jr. confirmed the Norton family legend on an episode of the PBS genealogical history show “Finding Your Roots.”

The Oscar-nominated star is floored, stating, “How could you possibly determine that?”

“You have a direct paper trail, no doubt about it, connection to your 12th great-grandmother and great-grandfather, John Rolfe and Pocahontas.” Gates states.

Pocahontas was the daughter of a formidable Native American chieftain, Powhatan. The Powhatan people lived in the Tidewater region of Virginia.

John Rolfe was a settler in Jamestown, Virginia.

Gates explains that the couple were married on April 5, 1614. He added that the documents revealed that Pocahontas died three years later in Gravesend, England. Rolfe died around March 1622.

Gates later reveals that Norton’s third great-grandfather, James Winstead, owned a family of slaves; a 55-year-old man, a 37-year-old woman, and five young children aged 4, 6, 8, 9 and 10.

The actor replies, “The short answer is these things are uncomfortable. And you should be uncomfortable with them.”

“It’s not a judgment on you in your own life, but it’s a judgment on the history of this country, and it needs to be acknowledged first and foremost, and then it needs to be contended with.”

“When you read ‘slave aged eight,’ you just want to die.”

Man Eats 124 Kebabs In A Month To Raise Money For Children’s Charity
NEXT STORY

Man Eats 124 Kebabs In A Month To Raise Money For Children’s Charity

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Man Eats 124 Kebabs In A Month To Raise Money For Children’s Charity

    Man Eats 124 Kebabs In A Month To Raise Money For Children’s Charity

    A U.K. man who ate nothing but kebabs for a month for the charity said he is “physically” and “psychologically” damaged by the experience.
    Survey Reveals The Behaviours We Think Are ‘Un-Australian’

    Survey Reveals The Behaviours We Think Are ‘Un-Australian’

    If you've ever succumbed to a pricey watermelon, supported New Zealand or eaten a pie with cutlery you have committed the grave crime of being "un-Australian".
    Ukraine Rejects Russia's Request For A Christmas Ceasefire

    Ukraine Rejects Russia's Request For A Christmas Ceasefire

    Ukraine has spurned an offer from Russian President Vladimir Putin for a 36-hour ceasefire over Orthodox Christmas, saying there will be no truce until Russia withdraws its forces from occupied land.
    ‘Neighbours’ And ‘A Country Practice’ Star, Joan Sydney, Dies Aged 83

    ‘Neighbours’ And ‘A Country Practice’ Star, Joan Sydney, Dies Aged 83

    Joan Sydney, an icon of ‘Neighbours’ and ‘A Country Practice’, has died at age 83.
    10 Words Have Been Banished For 2023

    10 Words Have Been Banished For 2023

    Lake Superior State University has banished the most “misused, overused, and useless” words in 2022 and has banned students from using them at all this year.