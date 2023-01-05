Glass Onion Star Edward Norton Learns That His 12th Great-Grandmother Is Pocahontas

Host and historian Henry Louis Gates Jr. confirmed the Norton family legend on an episode of the PBS genealogical history show “Finding Your Roots.”

The Oscar-nominated star is floored, stating, “How could you possibly determine that?”

“You have a direct paper trail, no doubt about it, connection to your 12th great-grandmother and great-grandfather, John Rolfe and Pocahontas.” Gates states.

Pocahontas was the daughter of a formidable Native American chieftain, Powhatan. The Powhatan people lived in the Tidewater region of Virginia.

John Rolfe was a settler in Jamestown, Virginia.

Gates explains that the couple were married on April 5, 1614. He added that the documents revealed that Pocahontas died three years later in Gravesend, England. Rolfe died around March 1622.

Gates later reveals that Norton’s third great-grandfather, James Winstead, owned a family of slaves; a 55-year-old man, a 37-year-old woman, and five young children aged 4, 6, 8, 9 and 10.

The actor replies, “The short answer is these things are uncomfortable. And you should be uncomfortable with them.”

“It’s not a judgment on you in your own life, but it’s a judgment on the history of this country, and it needs to be acknowledged first and foremost, and then it needs to be contended with.”

“When you read ‘slave aged eight,’ you just want to die.”