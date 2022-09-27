Aussie Man Has $58 Million Placed In Bank Account Due To Error And Gives It Straight Back

Aussie Twitter user Jess Davis took to Twitter to share a very unusual tale of how her boyfriend came to have $58 million of funds that weren’t his in his bank accounts.

She claims her partner, who has not been named, checked his bank accounts to find a staggering $58 million of assets available to him.

She claims, “It’s not 58mill in liquid cash, but a bunch of accounts worth 58mill that he’s now got control over. And therefore, much harder to steal away with. He doesn’t want his good name as a Bandidos besmirched.”

She claims rather than taking the money - which was not his - he called the bank immediately to alert them of the error.

She joked they could be living on an island somewhere by now.

Commenters on Twitter commended him for his honesty, with some suggesting he should get some sort of bonus for handing the money back.

“WHAT the hell Jess, like everyone’s saying, really deserves a cool million for his honesty here,” one said.

“Is there a finder’s fee? Surely a cheeky one per cent to return it to its rightful owner wouldn’t be missed?” another added.