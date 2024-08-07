The Project

Gina Rinehart Treats Olympians To Lavish Cruise On The Seine (With Gold Boots)

Billionaire Gina Rinehart has treated Australia’s Olympic medallists to a lavish sunset cruise on the Seine.

Guests aboard the luxurious Ducasse Sur Seine were treated to a seven-course meal and a performance by Matteo Bocelli while taking in views of the Eiffel Tower and Notre Dame. 

Around 90 athletes were hosted alongside Olympic officials, coaches and executives from Roy Hill and Hancock Prospecting.

Among the attendees were golden girls Ariarne Titmus and Mollie O’Callaghan, as well as Elijah Winnington and Kyle Chalmers.

The mining magnate is a long-time supporter of Aussie sports, contributing millions in sponsorship dollars to the rowing, volleyball and swimming.

Rinehart donned a white sparkling cape and pink heels as she gave a speech expressing her pride in the Australian Olympic team.

“I couldn’t be more proud. How could any of us want to be more proud of our Olympians than we are right now?” Ms Rinehart told the crowd.

“It’s 100 years from the last Paris Olympics, so we’ve decorated the boat inside with photos from the last 100 years of the Olympics. I hope you enjoy those and a few other little mementos as we go along.”

The Olympians were also decked out in a pair of gold Rossi boots, a gift from Ms Rinehart, with some also wearing white-collared shirts by S. Kidman.

