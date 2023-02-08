Gina Rinehart To Give Away $4.1 Million In Prizes To Staff Ahead Of Birthday Celebrations.

Mining billionaire and Australia's richest person Gina Rinehart is set to give away $4.1 million in prizes as part of the celebrations to mark her 69th birthday.

The multimillion-dollar giveaway will be spread across 41 prizes, with around 4,000 workers across the private company's mining, energy and agriculture divisions all in the running, according to AFR.

Rinehart has run similar giveaways in the past, more recently where she gave away $100,000 Christmas bonuses to 10 random staff members at Roy Hill.

"Apparently, last week Gina told all Roy Hill staff to stand by for an important announcement," a source told 6PR Radio's John Hughes Rumour File.

"She announced the fact that she was going to call 10 names out of a hat.

"Those names would each receive a $100,000 Christmas bonus."

The birthday giveaway is rumoured to become an annual event, with this year's 41 prizes representing each year Reinhart has worked at Hancock Prospecting.

Employers have also reportedly been assured that the prizes will come free of tax.

During the recent Christmas bonus giveaway, one employee explained how "insane" the experience was.

"It was pretty insane being in the room (during the giveaway), and she kept saying the prize money came 'after nasty tax'," an anonymous worker said.

Now, this is a birthday party not to be missed.