Gina Reinhart Has Given A Million Dollars To Staff In Surprise Xmas Bonuses 

Gina Reinhart has a net worth of 34 billion dollars, which is way too much money. An insane amount of money, and half of that is still way too much. No one should have that much money. Next time you struggle to pay rent or can afford Xmas presents for your kids, think of Gina sitting on a copious pile of gold.

Well, before you judge the poor woman, she does have a charitable heart; she is willing to spare some of her vast fortunes for the poor filthy peasants out there. Just last week the mining mogul gave 10x$100,000 Christmas bonuses to random lucky staff at Roy Hill.

She picked some names out of a hat and doled out the bonuses to lucky staff members – one of which had only been working there for three months. She was obviously feeling generous after making a cool 2.3 billion last month.

Now, sure, you could argue that it’s not enough; it’s an incredibly small fraction of her near-endless wealth. She could have given 100,000 dollars to all the employees at Roy hill, and it wouldn’t have made a dent in the superabundant dough. Heck, depending how much money you have, a gift of one thousand dollars to a friend is potentially a larger fraction of your wealth compared to what Gina gave.

But let’s not complain because she might start giving cash out to random people on the street, not just Roy Hill employees.

You could be the next person to receive a life-changing amount of green. And you don’t want Gina to find out that you’ve been moaning about her lack of charity; let’s not upset her.