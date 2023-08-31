The Project

Gig Workers Set For A Massive Shake-Up That Will See Them Receive Basic Working Rights

Food delivery drivers, rideshare drivers and other gig workers are set for a massive shake-up with new laws planned to change how employers should pay and treat them.

Today, Labor announced plans for new laws that will see gig workers get rights such as minimum pay, terms of payment and how quickly they'll be paid.

Employment Minister Tony Burke will look to establish a two-part test, asking workers, "Are you on a digital platform?" and "Are you employee-like?".

That will see workers in food delivery, rideshare, healthcare, and disability services gain the protection of the Fair Work Commission. With the regulator being given the power to lift wages and set conditions from July 1 2024.

Uber is currently on board with the changes, but other apps, such as the care economy platform Mable, are sceptical.

Peter Scutt, the Co-Founder and Executive Director at Mable, told The Project, "I think when you add bureaucracy and cost and friction to those arrangements, then you'll end up with people paying more for their support than they otherwise would, and people earning less."

While this news sounds good for gig workers, there are fears it will end up costing the app users more in the long run.

Employment Minister Tony Burke said, "If that means there's a tiny bit extra you pay when your pizza arrives at your door, and they're more likely to be safe on the roads getting there, then I reckon it's a pretty small price to pay."

"When people say oh, people won't mind paying a little bit more. Well, a little bit more for some people is a lot. It impacts their bottom line, it means they can't do something else with their kids," he said.

