The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Giant Galapagos Tortoise Boosts Conservation Efforts By Fathering 8 Baby Reptiles at 70 Years Old

Giant Galapagos Tortoise Boosts Conservation Efforts By Fathering 8 Baby Reptiles at 70 Years Old

The fertile tortoise mated with the three females he shares a pen with at a zoo in South East England.

A 70-year-old Giant Galapagos tortoise in 'peak physical condition' has fathered a whopping eight baby tortoises.

Many are calling him the 'Nick Cannon' of the tortoise world.

Aptly named after porn star Dirk Diggler from the film Boogie Nights, the giant tortoise has left zookeepers wondering whether they should have called him Roger - because he's breeding like a rabbit.

In March, it was revealed that two eggs had hatched after being laid by 21-year-old female tortoise Charlie. After that Dirk mated with Isabella who laid four eggs which hatched in July.

Since then, Charlie has laid two more eggs fertilised by Dirk - leading many older Mormon men to have adopted Dirk as their spirit animal.

The arrival of the eight babies at Crocodiles of the World Zoo is a huge boost to the global conservation efforts of the giant Galapagos tortoise, which is an endangered species.

To put things in perspective, there are now about 15,000 individuals left in the world compared to 200,000 in the 19th century.

In an interview with Dirk, he said while he's happy to help out the conservation efforts of his species, the only thing he's worried about is affording the child support payments.

Conservationists are extremely excited at the opportunity this presents to provide much-needed experience and knowledge on the process of breeding and raising this species in a zoo setting.

Dirk doesn't seem to be in need of a rest and remains living with the females.

He attributes his stamina to protein bars, Red Bull, and his "slow and steady saves the race" mentality.

Our Dogs Can Detect If We Are Stressed, A New Study Has Revealed. 
NEXT STORY

Our Dogs Can Detect If We Are Stressed, A New Study Has Revealed. 

Advertisement

Related Articles

Our Dogs Can Detect If We Are Stressed, A New Study Has Revealed. 

Our Dogs Can Detect If We Are Stressed, A New Study Has Revealed. 

A new study has found that people’s odours change when stressed, which dogs can identify.
New Adelaide City Footpath To Be Torn Up And Relaid Because It’s The Wrong Shade Of Grey

New Adelaide City Footpath To Be Torn Up And Relaid Because It’s The Wrong Shade Of Grey

An Adelaide city footpath that was recently installed will be ripped and replaced because it is the wrong shade of grey.
Virgin Atlantic Scrap Gender Specific Uniform Code, Allowing Staff To Choose What They Wear

Virgin Atlantic Scrap Gender Specific Uniform Code, Allowing Staff To Choose What They Wear

British-based Virgin Atlantic has scrapped its policy requiring pilots, cabin crew and ground crew to wear gender-specific uniforms.
Florida Battered By Hurricane Ian, One Of The United States' Most Powerful Storms Ever

Florida Battered By Hurricane Ian, One Of The United States' Most Powerful Storms Ever

Florida's Gulf Coast has been battered by Hurricane Ian, with catastrophic force, unleashing howling winds, torrential rains and a treacherous surge of ocean surf that made it one of the most powerful US storms in recent year
Movie Buffs, You Can Now Stay At The Hocus Pocus Cottage For Just $47 A Night

Movie Buffs, You Can Now Stay At The Hocus Pocus Cottage For Just $47 A Night

In honour of the new "Hocus Pocus 2" film starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, a re-creation of the Sandersons' exact home from the movie will be available on Airbnb.