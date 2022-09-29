Giant Galapagos Tortoise Boosts Conservation Efforts By Fathering 8 Baby Reptiles at 70 Years Old

A 70-year-old Giant Galapagos tortoise in 'peak physical condition' has fathered a whopping eight baby tortoises.

Many are calling him the 'Nick Cannon' of the tortoise world.

Aptly named after porn star Dirk Diggler from the film Boogie Nights, the giant tortoise has left zookeepers wondering whether they should have called him Roger - because he's breeding like a rabbit.

In March, it was revealed that two eggs had hatched after being laid by 21-year-old female tortoise Charlie. After that Dirk mated with Isabella who laid four eggs which hatched in July.

Since then, Charlie has laid two more eggs fertilised by Dirk - leading many older Mormon men to have adopted Dirk as their spirit animal.

The arrival of the eight babies at Crocodiles of the World Zoo is a huge boost to the global conservation efforts of the giant Galapagos tortoise, which is an endangered species.

To put things in perspective, there are now about 15,000 individuals left in the world compared to 200,000 in the 19th century.

In an interview with Dirk, he said while he's happy to help out the conservation efforts of his species, the only thing he's worried about is affording the child support payments.

Conservationists are extremely excited at the opportunity this presents to provide much-needed experience and knowledge on the process of breeding and raising this species in a zoo setting.

Dirk doesn't seem to be in need of a rest and remains living with the females.

He attributes his stamina to protein bars, Red Bull, and his "slow and steady saves the race" mentality.