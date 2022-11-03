Giant Christmas Baubles Cause Havoc On The Loose In Central London

Incredible footage has emerged of a festive accident in which two runaway Christmas baubles, larger than cars, tumbled through central London streets.

The footage was posted on social media on Halloween by Tik Tok user @Teeblund.

The decorative balls were seen flying down what appears to be Tottenham Court Road, getting in the way of oncoming traffic.

Luckily there weren't many cars on the road, but those that were had to dodge the giant silver balls. One of them even gets bumped from behind by the runaway ornament.

We can only imagine the driver's confusion at having to give way to Christmas decorations.

As the balls flew down the street, one of them crashed into a lamppost, ripping off the ball’s silver exterior.

It's unknown where they came from, but there's probably a giant Christmas tree somewhere in London looking pretty sad.

It's no surprise they caused such chaos as the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning over Storm Claudio's strong winds and rain.

With so much turbulent weather around the world, the footage is a good warning to weigh down your decorations this festive season.