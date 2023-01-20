The Project

Giant Cane Toad In Queensland Dubbed 'Toadzilla'

Australia is famous for its big things. We've got The Big Banana, Pineapple, Prawn, Koala, and the list goes on.

Now, a shocking new 'big' discovery has been made in North Queensland, and this one's alive!

It was found while Department of Environment and Science rangers had been clearing a trail at Conway National Park in the Whitsunday region.

Ranger, Kylee Gray spotted a giant toad.

It was so giant she initially thought it was a practical joke. "But then I realized it was breathing," she said.

She described it as "A big warty, brown, ugly cane toad just sitting in the dirt". Wow, tell us what you really think about it, Kylee.

Weighing in at 2.7 kilograms and just over 25 centimetres in length, they dubbed it "Toadzilla" (nice one, rangers).

Describing the discovery, Kylee said, "There was a red-belly black snake on the track in front of us … so we stopped to let the snake pass and got out of the vehicle and right next to us was this huge cane toad".

That's right, they stopped for a RED-BELLY BLACK SNAKE and found a HUGE CANE TOAD. That can't get more Australian unless, under the cane toad, there was a crocodile. Eating a jar of vegemite.

She said she couldn't believe how heavy the toad was when she picked it up and that they're sort of kicking themselves they didn't get it on certified scales.

According to the Guinness World Records, the largest known toad weighed a measly 2.65 kilograms in 1991.

So, they lost the chance at a world record, but they did make a giant new friend. A friend had to be euthanized, because, unfortunately, the poisonous pests are quite dangerous.

But Toadzilla will live on forever in our hearts… and in the Queensland Museum.

