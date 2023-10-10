The Project

Get Your Allen Key Ready Because The World Is About To Get A Flatpack Car

If there’s one thing we all love about IKEA, apart from the meatballs, it’s the convenience of cramming all those flatpack items into the back of your car before getting it home.

But now, the Swedes have taken things one step further, with Stockholm-based startup Luvly introducing Luvly O, the flatpack car! So now, you can cram your Ekstorp side table, Ingatorp chairs, and gold Ödmjuk doilies, into your flatpack car and drive home with them.

Weighing just under 450 kilograms, the Luvly O has a top speed of 90 kilometres an hour and swappable batteries, reducing carbon emissions and making sustainable, daily transport “Luvlier” than ever.

And with a price tag of just $16,000 dollars, the Luvly O might actually be cheaper than your average trip to IKEA.

But, just like IKEA furniture, you’ll need some help putting everything together. Apparently, in order to be road-legal, the Luvly O has to be put together by a licensed car plant, and then delivered to you. So, you’ll miss out on all the hours of fun trying to put the whole thing together yourself. What a shame…

Still, the delivery is all part of the fun. Given its flat pack, presumably, when they deliver the car, they’ll hand over the Allen keys.

