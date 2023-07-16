The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Get Ready To Spice Up Your Life Because There Might Be A Spice Girls Reunion

Get Ready To Spice Up Your Life Because There Might Be A Spice Girls Reunion

Stop Right Now because there have been reports that Victoria Beckham AKA Posh Spice may be returning to the Spice Girls for an ultimate girl group reunion.

The Sun has reported that ‘recent absentee’ Posh Spice, Victoria Beckham, has been “bringing ideas to the table” for a 30th-anniversary special.

Posh Spice missed the Spice Girls’ 13-date tour of the UK and Ireland in 2019.

“For the past few years, the Spice Girls have still been operating day-to-day as a four but, for the first time in a long time, Victoria is now chipping in and happy to celebrate a landmark 30 years of girl power,” a source told the British publication.

"Their schedules are pretty manic so getting them all in one room at any one time is hard. But over the past six months, there’s been more contact as a five than at any time since the 2012 Olympics.

“Victoria will be 50 next year, and the girls turning 30 seems like two ­anniversaries too good to miss.”

It has also been reported that the iconic girl group may have a headline spot for Glastonbury 2024, which would fit in with Posh Spice’s “cool aesthetic” as she does not want to perform live, according to the source.

“There will be no new music, and Victoria is adamant she doesn’t want to perform live unless for an incredibly exciting one-off opportunity.

“The group have been in talks to headline Glastonbury and this would sit with Victoria’s ‘cool’ aesthetic. And, certainly, hubby David and their four kids would love it.

“The girls have discussed a documentary which would show never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes footage plus present-day interviews. All five are on board to mark 30 years in some way, shape or form. It’s very exciting.”

Record-Breaking Temperatures Scorch The U.S. And Europe
NEXT STORY

Record-Breaking Temperatures Scorch The U.S. And Europe

Advertisement

Related Articles

Record-Breaking Temperatures Scorch The U.S. And Europe

Record-Breaking Temperatures Scorch The U.S. And Europe

Large parts of the world are currently sweltering under record-breaking temperatures, while parts of South-East Asia have seen deadly flash flooding.
Cameron Caldwell Wins Fadden By-Election

Cameron Caldwell Wins Fadden By-Election

The Liberal party has held on to the seat of Queensland electorate of Fadden in a by-election.
Woman’s Rejection Of An Ice-Cream Date Sparks Debate On What Is Considered Bare Minimum

Woman’s Rejection Of An Ice-Cream Date Sparks Debate On What Is Considered Bare Minimum

A shared screenshot between two daters has started an online debate as to what is acceptable for a first date when it was revealed the woman shot down the man's offer of meeting up for ice cream.
James Cameron Shuts Down 'Offensive Rumours' That He Is Working On Titan Sub Film

James Cameron Shuts Down 'Offensive Rumours' That He Is Working On Titan Sub Film

An ‘insider’ has alleged that Titanic director, James Cameron, has been in talks with a major streaming network to create a drama series on the doomed Titan submersible that took the lives of five people.
Prince George Will Reportedly Not Be Expected To Follow In Royal Tradition And Join The Armed Forces

Prince George Will Reportedly Not Be Expected To Follow In Royal Tradition And Join The Armed Forces

Prince George will not be expected to join the Armed Forces, breaking centuries of royal tradition.