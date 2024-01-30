Get Ready To Catch Them All Because Coles Will Be Giving Away Pokémon Collectables

From Wednesday, February 7, Coles will give free Pokémon Coles Builder characters for every $30 spent in one transaction.

The supermarket giant has revealed that there are 35 different Pokémon to collect, while there are said to be rare builders to collect as well.

Coles will also be selling a range of other accessories, as well as the Pokémon Collector’s Guide.

Shoppers will be able to snag bonus characters if they purchase select products from participating brands.

Coles will also launch a ‘Builder Lunchbox Challenge’ in a bid to promote healthy eating in Aussie kids. The collectables are plastic-free and recyclable.

“We are launching the Coles Builders Lunchbox Challenge, this is part of a wider program to promote healthy eating for kids,” a Coles spokesperson said.

“With the help of a free challenge poster, kids will be encouraged to try more types of fruit and veg. For every piece of fruit or veg added to lunchboxes, kids can colour a star and be on their way to become a Lunchbox Master.”