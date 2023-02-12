The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Get Ready For Everything About Super Bowl LVII... Except The Game

Get Ready For Everything About Super Bowl LVII... Except The Game

Greased poles, 'talentless' musicians, and expensive ad space are the headline acts for the biggest sporting event in the U.S..

Super Bowl LVII is on its way, the Kansas City chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles, and the city of Brotherly Love has already started greasing the poles around the city, hoping to curb the usual rioting and destruction from crazed fans if they win the big cup.

We can neither confirm nor deny if the poles are being greased with oil from delicious cheese steaks, but it would be appropriate. 

Plus, halftime performer Rihanna is getting ready for her big show, in what is a right of passage for many big time musicians in the US.

However not everyone is a fan, former president and fulltime angry old man moaning about things he doesn’t like: Donald Trump has said the  singer has no talent. On his own ironically named social media platform TRUTH, Trump stated ‘'Without her ‘Stylist’ she’d be NOTHING. Bad everything, and NO TALENT!'.

This is obviously a response to Rihanna spray painting 'F**k Donald Trump' at a ranch in Amarillo Texas.

Another part of the big game is the hilarious but expensive Super Bowl ads.

The Guardian reports that recent Golden Globe winner and White Lotus actor Jennifer Coolidge will star in an advert for Elf Cosmetics. But let’s hope this advert will shift some blush, reportedly each spot during the Super Bowl costs $7 million.

Oh, and I think some sort of sporting match takes place as well, but let’s not get into that. 

Image: Getty/e.l.f. Cosmetics

U.K. Nudists Are Having To Keep Their Clothes On At Home Because They Can't Afford To Keep Their Homes Warm
NEXT STORY

U.K. Nudists Are Having To Keep Their Clothes On At Home Because They Can't Afford To Keep Their Homes Warm

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    U.K. Nudists Are Having To Keep Their Clothes On At Home Because They Can't Afford To Keep Their Homes Warm

    U.K. Nudists Are Having To Keep Their Clothes On At Home Because They Can't Afford To Keep Their Homes Warm

    Naturalists in the U.K. are complaining they can no longer ditch their clothes because the cost of warming their homes is too much.
    Rescue Dogs Walk The Catwalk For A Good Cause At New York Fashion Week

    Rescue Dogs Walk The Catwalk For A Good Cause At New York Fashion Week

    Rescue dogs hit the catwalk at New York Fashion week for a good cause.
    US Fighter Jet Shoots Down Object Flying Over Canada

    US Fighter Jet Shoots Down Object Flying Over Canada

    A US F-22 fighter jet shot has down an unidentified cylindrical object over Canada, the second such shootdown in as many days.
    Hopes Fade For More Survivors Of Turkey-Syria Quake

    Hopes Fade For More Survivors Of Turkey-Syria Quake

    Exhausted rescuers have pulled dwindling numbers of survivors from earthquake rubble in Turkey and Syria, five days after one of the region's worst natural disasters as the death toll nears 26,000.
    Harry Styles Dominates At The BRIT Awards With Four Wins

    Harry Styles Dominates At The BRIT Awards With Four Wins

    Harry Styles was the big winner at the BRIT awards, Britain's pop music honours, winning all four categories he had been nominated in, a week after his triumph at the Grammys.