Get Ready For Everything About Super Bowl LVII... Except The Game

Super Bowl LVII is on its way, the Kansas City chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles, and the city of Brotherly Love has already started greasing the poles around the city, hoping to curb the usual rioting and destruction from crazed fans if they win the big cup.

We can neither confirm nor deny if the poles are being greased with oil from delicious cheese steaks, but it would be appropriate.

Plus, halftime performer Rihanna is getting ready for her big show, in what is a right of passage for many big time musicians in the US.

However not everyone is a fan, former president and fulltime angry old man moaning about things he doesn’t like: Donald Trump has said the singer has no talent. On his own ironically named social media platform TRUTH, Trump stated ‘'Without her ‘Stylist’ she’d be NOTHING. Bad everything, and NO TALENT!'.

This is obviously a response to Rihanna spray painting 'F**k Donald Trump' at a ranch in Amarillo Texas.

Another part of the big game is the hilarious but expensive Super Bowl ads.

The Guardian reports that recent Golden Globe winner and White Lotus actor Jennifer Coolidge will star in an advert for Elf Cosmetics. But let’s hope this advert will shift some blush, reportedly each spot during the Super Bowl costs $7 million.

Oh, and I think some sort of sporting match takes place as well, but let’s not get into that.

Image: Getty/e.l.f. Cosmetics