Germany Allows Possessions Of Small Amount Of Marijuana

The German Cannabis Association, which campaigned for the new law, staged a "smoke-in" at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate when the law took effect at midnight.

Other public consumption events were scheduled throughout the country, including one in front of the Cologne Cathedral and others in Hamburg, Regensburg and Dortmund.

That part of the legislation took effect on Monday.

German residents age 18 and older will be allowed to join nonprofit "cannabis clubs" with a maximum 500 members each starting July 1.

Individuals will be allowed to buy up to 25 grams per day, or a maximum 50g a month - a figure limited to 30g for people under age 21.

Membership in multiple clubs will not be allowed.

The legislation also calls for an amnesty under which sentences for cannabis-related offences that will no longer be illegal are to be reviewed and in many cases reversed.

