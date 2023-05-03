The Project

German Zoo Welcomes Its First Polar Bear Cub In 21 Years

A zoo in Hamburg, Germany, has shared photos of the first polar bear cubs born there in 21 years

Tierpark Hagenbeck announced their polar bear, Victoria, had given birth to a healthy cub in December last year.

The cub and mum have spent the last few months undisturbed and together, with zoo Director Guidoo Westhoff saying the pair are "healthy, lively and alert" after keepers recently checked on them.

Keepers and veterinarians have been able to monitor Victoria and her cub via a camera in the birthing den.

As polar bears are born deaf, blind, without fur and weighing about 900 grams, the days immediately after the birth are critical.

The mother and cub pair won't be able to be visited by the general public for the near future, but visitors to the zoo will be able to watch them through a monitor in their den.

"I am very proud that we can now present to our visitors our absolute highlight this summer: a polar bear baby, alongside other special cubs, such as leopards, tigers and orangutans," said managing director Dirk Albrech.

Image: Tierpark Hagenbeck

