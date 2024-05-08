German Political Party Calls For Price Cap On Kebabs

The soft white bread, the spicy delicious meat, crispy fresh salad, and the creamy garlic sauce.

There is nothing better than devouring a kebab at a bus stop at 2 AM in the morning. It is a food that has spread from the Middle East to across the globe.

Germans love their kebabs so much that there have been calls to subsidise the delicious flatbread dish to stop the price from going up.

According to Sky News, the German left party has suggested capping the price of kebabs at 4.90 euros or AU$8 (plus 2.50 euros for young people).

With inflation going up, the average cost of a kebab in Germany is now about 7.90 Euros, which is way too much for your average German.

It has become such an issue that Chancellor Olaf Scholz says he gets asked about it everywhere he goes.

One member of the left party, Kathi Gebel, reckons it’s not a laughing matter.

“When young people demand: Olaf, make the kebab cheaper, then it's not an internet joke, but a serious cry for help!” she said, adding “the state must intervene so that food does not become a luxury item.”

So hopefully, it happens, and Germany can enjoy a delicious late-night kebab (while spilling most of it down their shirt) at a reasonable price.