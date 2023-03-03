The Project

German Man Introduces New Ice Cream To The World That's Made Out Of Crickets

Some people just want to watch the world burn.

People have been pushing to eat insects for a while now. It makes sense, according to the CSRIO they are an excellent source of 'protein, omega-3 fatty acids, iron, zinc, folic acid and vitamins B12, C and E'. Plus, it's better for the environment; they produce far fewer greenhouse gases and have a much smaller carbon footprint. 

 

But bugs have never really taken off because, you know, it sounds gross. 

 

Well, one German might change all that; he has possibly discovered the right vessel for our creepy crawlies to crawl right into our mouths, the spoon full of sugar to help the mealworm go down… ice cream! 

 

Thomas Micolino runs an ice creamery in the town of Rottenburg am Neckar, which is very experimental with its flavours, according to the German news site DPA. In the past, they have created liver sausage and gorgonzola-flavoured ice creams, and now they have taken things to the extreme. 

 

The cricket ice cream is composed of the usual ingredients you might find: heavy cream, vanilla, and honey. But then, for that bug factor, Thomas mixes in cricket flour and tops it all off with a dried cricket. And supposedly, people like it; Thomas told DPA "Those who try it are very enthusiastic… I have customers who come here every day and buy a scoop." 

 

So, could this be the way to get more insects in our diet, or has Thomas just ruined perfectly good ice cream? Can we do this with other bugs, praying mantis pudding or cockroach cheesecake? 

