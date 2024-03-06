German Man Has Been Vaccinated Against Covid-19 More Than 200 Times

Researchers at Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg (FAU) and Universitätsklinikum Erlangen were alerted to the case through media reports.

They asked if the man, aged 62, would undergo testing to see what his body’s response to the number of vaccines had been.

The man had received 217 vaccinations over a period of two years and five months.

According to the study, which was published in the journal Lancet, it was hypothesised the man’s immune system may have been affected because the T-cells that fight disease would be fatigued.

However, this was not found, according to co-lead author Katharina Kocher.

"Overall, we did not find any indication for a weaker immune response, rather the contrary," she said in a statement.

Researcher Dr Kilian Schober said the man had received eight different types of vaccines.

"The observation that no noticeable side effects were triggered in spite of this extraordinary hypervaccination indicates that the drugs have a good degree of tolerability,” he said.

The researchers did note this was an individual case and it was now an indication of how the broader population would react to “hypervaccination”.