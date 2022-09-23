German Division Of Animal Activist Group Call For Men To Be Banned From Intimacy

The organisation has claimed that eating sausages and schnitzels is a symptom of ‘toxic masculinity and has urged women to go on a sex strike to ‘save the world.'

PETA has pointed out that scientific research found that men caused 41 per cent more greenhouse gas emissions than females.

Daniel Cox, campaigns team leader for PETA said, “We all know them, the suburban fathers with beer bottles and barbecue tongs, sizzling sausages on their €700 grill.

“The courgette added by the visitor is eyed with suspicion and only reluctantly tolerated.”

He added: “Now there is scientific proof that toxic masculinity also harms the climate. Therefore, a hefty meat tax of 41 per cent for men would be appropriate.”