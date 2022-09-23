The Project

German Division Of Animal Activist Group Call For Men To Be Banned From Intimacy

PETA's German division has called for meat-eating men to be banned from having sex.

The organisation has claimed that eating sausages and schnitzels is a symptom of ‘toxic masculinity and has urged women to go on a sex strike to ‘save the world.'

PETA has pointed out that scientific research found that men caused 41 per cent more greenhouse gas emissions than females.

Daniel Cox, campaigns team leader for PETA said, “We all know them, the suburban fathers with beer bottles and barbecue tongs, sizzling sausages on their €700 grill.

“The courgette added by the visitor is eyed with suspicion and only reluctantly tolerated.”

He added: “Now there is scientific proof that toxic masculinity also harms the climate. Therefore, a hefty meat tax of 41 per cent for men would be appropriate.”

Bride-to-be, Kayley Stead, was left at the altar but decided to go ahead without the groom and party with her friends and family anyway.
Police have arrested a serial burglar in the U.S. after wearing SpongeBob SquarePants clothing while breaking into apartments. 
We're all familiar with FOMO: the fear of missing out, but ever since covid JOMO: the Joy of Missing Out is the trend on the rise.
South Korean President, Yoon Suk-yeol, has landed in hot water after a hot mic caught the world leader referring to the U.S. congress “f****rs”.
Netflix users have been warned of disturbing scenes in the new Jeffrey Dahmer series, with many not even able to get through the first episode.