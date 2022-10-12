The Project

German Airline Lufthansa Bans Apple AirTags On Flights

German airline group, Lufthansa, has classified Apple AirTags as 'active devices', making them unsafe for luggage transports on their planes.

German airline Lufthansa has asked passengers to turn off their Apple AirTag tracking devices before boarding flights.

The airline clarified the move was due to the AirTags being 'active devices' which makes them 'dangerous goods' under the carrier's rules.

They considered the devices to be similar to laptops and phones, however, unlike other devices, the AirTags cannot be 'switched off'. "Baggage trackers belong to the category of portable electronic devices and are therefore subject to the dangerous goods regulations for carriage in airplanes issued by the International Civil Aviation Organisation," a spokesperson said.

"Accordingly, due to their transmission function, the trackers must be used similarly to cell phones, laptops, tablets, etc., during the flight if they are in checked baggage."

However, Apple has hit back at the airline's claims, clarifying that the trackers are "compliant with international airline travel safety regulations for carry-on and checked baggage."

According to the New York Times, regulators in the United States have said AirTags use Bluetooth technology which does not interfere with the airplanes' communications equipment, and as such, they should be permitted aboard.

