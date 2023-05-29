The Project

George Washington’s Thanksgiving Proclamation Is Listed For Sale For A Lofty AU$23 Million

You can now own a part of American history for the low, low price of AU$23 million.

A single-page document, written and signed by former U.S. president George Washington has been listed for sale in the U.S.. 

The document, written in Washington’s own handwriting, declared Thanksgiving as a holiday to be observed across the U.S.. 

Signed on October 3, 1789, in New York, the proclamation is one of two known surviving copies, with the other residing in the Library of Congress.

The proclamation, listed for sale via Moments In Time, is priced at a staggering US$15 million (AU$23 million) and is considered to be in excellent condition.

While asking a hefty price, it’s not the most expensive historical document to be sold in the U.S., with an original copy of the U.S. Constitution selling for AU$66 million in 2021.

