George Michael Leads The Class Of 2023 Hall Of Fame Inductees, Which Includes Kate Bush And Missy Elliott

George Michael will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for the class of 2023.

Michael rose to fame as one-half of the Wham! duo in 1982, before he embarked on a solo career with the release of ‘Careless Whisper’.

Joining him in the Hall of Fame are Kate Bush, Missy Elliot, Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Rage Against The Machine and The Spinners.

Kate Bush has been nominated three times before for induction into the Hall of Fame.

But her resurgence came after her 1985 hit ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)’ was featured on a ‘Stranger Things’ episode and became a viral TikTok sensation, garnering her a whole new generation of fans.

Musicians are eligible to be inducted 25 years after the release of their first single. And for Missy Elliott, that’s all it took.

The rapper, who is credited with changing the hip-hop landscape, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in her first year of eligibility.

The Hall of Fame was founded by Ahmet Ertgun, who also founded Atlantic Records.

It is located in Cleveland, Ohio, and inductees are voted for by a panel of over 500 music experts from around the world.

Russia Accuses Ukraine Of Attempting To Assassinate Vladimir Putin With A Drone Attack

    Russia has accused Ukraine of a failed attempt to assassinate President Vladimir Putin in a drone attack on the Kremlin citadel in Moscow.
    A traveller in Australia has been left gobsmacked at the cost of a simple airport meal.
    Weight loss empire Jenny Craig is reportedly closing due to 'its inability to secure additional financing.'
    From July, Victorian charities will be forced to carry the cost for disposing waste illegally dumped on their op-shop doorsteps.
    Not so long ago, you were given the side-eye if you dared order a coffee without a reusable cup, but now we appear to have stopped using them. So what happened?