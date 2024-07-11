The Project

George Clooney Urges Joe Biden To Exit US Presidential Race

Actor and “lifelong Democrat” George Clooney has called on Joe Biden to withdraw from the US presidential race.

In an opinion piece published on Wednesday in the New York Times, Hollywood star George Clooney, a Democrat who co-hosted a fundraiser for Biden last month, withdrew his support.

In his opinion piece, Clooney wrote: "It's devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fundraiser was not the Joe 'big F-ing deal' Biden of 2010. He wasn't even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate," Clooney wrote.

"We are not going to win in November with this president. On top of that, we won't win the House, and we're going to lose the Senate."

Often described as an "ATM for Democrats," Hollywood has traditionally been a significant source of donations for the party. 

Clooney's event, hosted with actor Julia Roberts, raised more than $US30 million ($A44 million) in what the Biden campaign said was the largest Democratic fundraiser in history.

After Biden's debate performance, several Hollywood donors called on the president to end his campaign.

Biden was greeted with raucous applause when he met with a group of labour leaders, an important part of his political base, on Wednesday, joining an AFL-CIO executive council meeting in Washington DC to discuss "their shared commitment to defeating Donald Trump," the Biden campaign said.

At the meeting, Biden listed high rents, expensive grocery prices and a lack of housing as issues to be tackled going forward.

There is "a whole range of things we're going to get done with your help in a second term," Biden said.

"We're better positioned than any country in the world to own the remainder of the 21st century because of union labour."

Democrats in Congress remain deeply divided over whether to fall in line behind Biden or to urge him to step aside because of persistent questions about his health and acuity. 

Biden has said he is fit to serve but understands the questions.

Some have expressed concern that Biden continuing at the top of the ticket could cost the party the White House and both houses of Congress in November.

But public defections remain a small segment of the 213 Democratic-aligned House members, and the party's leadership continues to back Biden publicly.

No members of the Senate have publicly said Biden should stand aside, although Senator Michael Bennet of Colorado said on Tuesday he did not believe Biden could beat Trump.

The Project with AAP. 

