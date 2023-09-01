Genius' Trash Can' Trick Helps Curb Impulse Home Decor Purchases

We've all seen those beautiful setups in storefront windows and think,

"Yeah, that neon green candle stick holder would look stunning on my Kallax shelves" (if you know, you know), only to bring it home and find that it actually doesn't look that great among your pink and teal-themed ornaments.

Well, Morgan Smith shared her genius hack to help you figure that out before you spend your hard-earned money.

"You love everything because it's so beautifully curated and styled in the store (darn you and your talent too, Studio McGee). But then you get the decor piece home and it's just… meh?" she captioned an Instagram post.

Smith went on to explain that she brings any homeware item that catches her eye and brings it to the bin section of the store.

This way, you're not distracted and influenced by the display around the item that you like. She showed an example of a rustic-looking vase among some lovely leafage. She then brought it to the trash section and decided that it actually "kind of looked like a weird donut."

"It frustrated me so much when I used to pull out my holiday storage containers and not like some of the décor that was only a year or two old. The impulse buying had to stop. It was honestly just wasteful, so I started "taking it to the trash". Definitely recommend."

People rushed to the comments to share some of the tricks stores implement to increase sales.

"It's the lighting. That's a trick we were taught in retail," one person wrote.

"I was going to say it's all about the merchandising. I'm not great at decorating – I have to have a template – and the stores have all the designs tricks in their displays," another said.

"This is the funniest way I've ever seen someone decide to buy something or not," another wrote.

"Directions unclear, now have four trash cans and a pumpkin," one person wrote, while another asked, ""So if you want to buy a trash can... Do you bring it elsewhere or not?"

But please, if you do this and decide you're not going to buy the candle stick, put it back where you found it.