Gen Zers Reckon Wallets Are For Old People

With physical cash and cards no longer necessary, thanks to the rising popularity of apps such as Apple Pay or Google Wallet on phones and smartwatches, there are very few reasons to own a wallet other than to hold onto a collection of old receipts that you meant to claim back in 2008.

Wallets are so lame that Gen Z reckons they make you look old.

According to the New York Post, old loser Millennials using wallets has become a thing on TikTok, with people posting videos detailing the mockery of carrying around a thick leather square in your pants.

As TikToker @liz.june explained, “Millennials, apparently, there is a new way that we can age ourselves, and it’s by having a wallet. Apparently, Gen Z uses their phone as their wallet.”

Once again, Millennials struggle with the inevitable onward march of time, while Gen Z enjoys making them look stupid.

So, ditch your wallet, get some baggy pants, and part your balding hair down the middle if you don’t want to suffer the wrath of Gen Z judgment.