Gen Z Workers Struggle To Understand Older Colleagues Classic Phrases

Younger workers are having trouble understanding what older colleagues mean when they use ye olde phrases such as "cut the mustard".

We know that older generations obviously struggle to keep up with young people's lingo in the workplace.

Feeling confused when a Gen Z tells them their presentation "slaps" or that they are "vibing" the new photocopier.

However, it works both ways. A new survey found that more than four in 10 workers aged 18 to 24 say they have difficulty communicating with older colleagues.

Part of the problem is not understanding older turns of phrases such as "flogging a dead horse", "back to the salt mines", "take the bull by its horns", and "rule of thumb".

As a result, some younger workers often feel left out.

Laurence Brand, 22, of Harrow, north-west London, is the youngest at his company by at least ten years.

He said he was interviewed by three men and a woman, all in their 50s, who "kept saying things I'd never really heard before".

Presumably, things like "throw in the towel" or "I own a house".

Rethinkly, an online coaching tool, carried out the research, showing how the age divide affected business.

The only way forward is for workplaces to add 'Boomer phrase training' to their induction process.

