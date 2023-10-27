Gen Z Want Less Sex Scenes In TV And Movies Because They Are ‘Unnecessary’

According to the centre’s annual ‘Teens and Screens’ report, today’s youth want less of the sex and trauma and more of the platonic relationships and storylines that reflect their own lives.

Surveying 1,500 adolescents between the ages of 10 to 24, the majority of adolescents aged 13-24 (51.5%) wanted to see more content centred around friendships and platonic relationships, rather than romantic ones (51.5%).

This means that 48.5% want to see sex scenes. We can call that half, surely? That’s a pretty even split.

I wonder too, were these kids asked about this in front of their parents?

Or were they thinking about the awkwardness of sitting through scenes of a more explicit nature while watching with their families? Because that’s a definitive 100% - we’re all saying we don’t want that.

In a surprising outcome that makes me very happy indeed, 56% of adolescents preferred original content over franchises, remakes or adaptations.

Of topics Gen Z wanted to see, the top preferences were hopeful, uplifting content with people beating the odds.

And as someone who is not Gen Z but is sick to the teeth of superhero movies, this pleases me immensely.