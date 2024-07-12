Gen Z Travellers Claim Supermarkets Are The New Destination Hot-Spot For Tourists

TikTokers are posting videos exploring various grocery stores across the globe, and showcasing their favourite finds and souvenir-worthy items.

“This may be controversial, but I think that the best thing to do while travelling is go to the grocery store,” one TikToker remarked in a video while exploring Malaysia.

“Going to a grocery store could technically be counted as sightseeing, right? Because not only is it a cultural experience, but you can also find lots of stuff to bring back as souvenirs,” they explained.

Another captioned their video “POV: you travel with someone whose international trip is not complete without the cultural experience of going to a grocery store.”

Someone commented, “I totally agree with you! I hit the grocery store too when I go to another country. It’s like learning about another culture through their consumption! And I buy food as souvenirs too!”

“Foreign grocery stores and foreign McDonald’s — I seek out culture,” another added

Another user posted from a Spanish supermarket, adding, “Checking out the grocery stores in different countries IS sightseeing.”