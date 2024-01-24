Gen Z TikToker Says 9-2 Is The ‘Perfect’ Work Day

Anthony Vougaris shared his thoughts on the traditional 9am to 5pm workday, saying the thought of an eight-hour workday is horrifying.

“It is not something I am willing to do, not something that I want to do, and it is not something I particularly plan for myself,” he said.

“I don’t want that life for anyone that I love.”

Vougaris added that he thinks “whoever” designed society designed it with “flaws”.

He explained that finishing at 2pm would allow people to relax in the afternoon, while still having fulfilment in his job.

“I get that fulfilment, I’m achieving my goals,” he said.

“Two on a nice day, I get to go to the beach, on a bad day I get to go home and make a nice, hearty meal.”

Commenters were quick to agree with Vougaris, with one saying a 9-2 workday would “restore my will to live”.

“9-2 would be peak productivity and work life balance for me,” said another.

Others said that they work with people who are already embracing that lifestyle, even if their boss may not be aware of it.

“I work in finance and I can tell you, very few people work past 3pm each day anyways. They may be physically in the office but mentally...gone,” said one person.