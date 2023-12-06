Gen Z Singles Are Lusting After Gentle, Affectionate Bachelors, Dubbing Them 'Golden Retriever Men'

Back in the day, ladies might've gone for the strong, silent type, but now, Gen Z gals are into a different kind of dude – the "Golden Retriever Men."

These guys are getting hailed as the newest heartthrobs by young singles on social media. TikTok is flooded with videos and hashtags like "#goldenretrievermen" and "#goldenretrieverboys," pulling in millions of views and making hearts skip a beat.

Now, what's a Golden Retriever Man? It's not about the guys who own the dogs; it's about guys who act like lovable canines.

Picture a guy who's sweet, gentle, affectionate, and easy to please – basically, someone you can say 'stay' and leave at home on the couch for the night. And it turns out, many of these guys also look the part, with a cute smile, big brown eyes, and a head full of golden hair.

It is unclear if getting these dudes desexed is one of the appealing traits.

Urban Dictionary breaks it down, calling a Golden Retriever Man "a significant other that's easygoing and makes it simple to keep a happy relationship."

Celebs like "Spider-man" star Tom Holland, with his sweet nature and puppy-like vibes, are the poster boys for this lovable type.

TikTok user Teresa James shared why she loves her "golden retriever man" in a viral video. She gushed, "Someone who balances out your chaos and wants nothing but to see you smile."

"When he's having a rough day, he surprises me with flowers just to see a smile which is all he wants." People ate up her video, showering her with agreement and gratitude.

Dating coach Hayley Quinn is all for this trend, telling The Huffington Post that women going for these guys is a smart move.

"It's not hard to see the appeal of a golden retriever boyfriend," Quinn said, adding "while traits we associate with 'bad boys,' like confidence and assertiveness, might be attractive, in the long run, good partnership qualities of being caring and considerate win out."