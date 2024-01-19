The Project

Gen Z Refusing To Take Part In ‘Hustle Culture’

Lazy, entitled, tech-obsessed… yep, Gen Zs have heard it all when it comes to their work ethic.

But the next generation of workers reckons our obsession with hustle culture is the problem, not theirs.

Since the dawn of time - or at least the rise of the labour movement- we’ve been told that the ONLY path to a successful life is to get a job and grind, grind, grind. 

But the times are-a-changing; demographers have named Gen Z the Generation of Social Disruption.

For their first mission, they’ve declared war on ‘hustle culture’.

A new movement has taken this one step further. Hashtag LazyGirlJob boasts 22 million views and counting - and inspires users to reduce stress by ditching their high-pressure jobs for balanced middle-management roles.

A recent Gen Z study found less than half believe work is central to their identity, while 47 per cent will reject a job if they can’t work from home. 

Another found Gen Zs boast the highest job turnover rate.

Experts reckon the escalating cost of living crisis, combined with a red-hot housing market, means Gen Zs no longer aspire towards the same goals as we did because, realistically, they may never achieve them.

So, is it time to follow Gen Z’s lead and embrace a new world order? 

