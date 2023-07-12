Gen Z Reckon Using Index Fingers To Use Their Phone Is Embarrassing And Boomer-Like Behaviour

We’ve all seen the memes making fun of our mums using their index finger to violently smack their phones to get them to work.

Well, in another war pitting Zoomers against Boomers, Candy Crush developers asked Brits which finger they use the most to scroll, browse and use their phone with.

The results showed that there definitely is a generational divide when it comes to what digit we use our phones with.

About 80% of Gen Z use their thumb to browse or play games on their phone. Millennials came in at 67%, predominantly using their thumb. And then Boomers, those aged between 59 and 77, 73% use their index fingers.

Level Design Expert for the game that took the 2010s by storm, Therese Sander, has come out to say that using your index finger is a more beneficial way to play Candy Crush Saga as it allows you to be more precise.

“Despite almost a quarter of Brits feeling embarrassed using their index finger in public to operate their phone, when it comes to crushing games, using your index finger can absolutely provide you with several advantages over relying solely on your thumb.”

“The index finger offers superior precision and dexterity due to its larger range of motion and length - otherwise known as the index flex! This enhanced control enables you to execute complex manoeuvres, tap small targets more accurately and reduce the chance of accidental moves.

“While the thumb remains useful for certain tasks on mobile devices, we’ve noticed the index finger is the preference for some of our top players, including a number of Candy Crush All-Stars finalists. The index flex could be the way to go after all!”

But who knows, maybe as smartphones exploded in popularity whilst this candy-crushing game dominated the games market, could this have helped shape the way Boomers used their phones? It’s a bit of a chicken-or-egg situation here.

Futurologist Rhiannon Jones told Coventry Live she believes that the reason why ‘thumb superiority’ is so real in the younger generations is because they are digital natives who have grown up “in a world of global connectivity and tech-integrated living”.

She suggested that Gen Z “lean towards a more intuitive scrolling style based on the size of their handheld devices and a passive scrolling attitude”.

