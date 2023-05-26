The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Gen Z Prefer Fur Babies Over Actual Babies

Gen Z Prefer Fur Babies Over Actual Babies

Having a fur baby is becoming more and more desirable for young adults as traditional milestones such as owning a house and having a baby become increasingly unaffordable.

Many Gen Z adults seem to be putting off marriage, owning a house and having a baby more than previous generations ever have.

There is one thing Gen Z seem to be committing to more and more, however, and that’s their commitment to their pets.

“Gen Z are getting pets earlier than previous generations, maybe as they are delaying child rearing, marriage or getting their own flat,” Lyssa McGowan, chief executive of Pets At Home, said.

“They are taking all that time and energy and attention and putting it into fur babies, especially in urban areas.”

According to Pets At Home, covid lockdowns and working from home caused a “huge boom” in pet ownership. But it didn’t stop there.

“But it is not just a Covid boom,” McGowan added.

“It hasn’t gone away. We’re still seeing high numbers of puppies and kittens, and [lots of] owners have taken on second pets.”

According to a recent survey by OnePoll, conducted on behalf of Synchrony, Gen Z is more likely than any other generation to invest saved money on their pet than use it to go on vacation.

The survey also found that 90 per cent of respondents agree that their pets are like their children. 

Parents Slammed For Changing Baby's Diaper On Plane Food Tray
NEXT STORY

Parents Slammed For Changing Baby's Diaper On Plane Food Tray

Advertisement

Related Articles

Parents Slammed For Changing Baby's Diaper On Plane Food Tray

Parents Slammed For Changing Baby's Diaper On Plane Food Tray

A pair of parents have been slammed online after changing their baby's dirty diaper on a plane seat tray instead of the dedicated changing table in the bathroom.
Sam Kerr Becomes First Woman To Collect Footballer Of The Year Award For Two Successive Seasons

Sam Kerr Becomes First Woman To Collect Footballer Of The Year Award For Two Successive Seasons

Sam Kerr has received yet another accolade on Thursday in London, becoming the first woman to collect England's Football Writers' Association's prestigious Footballer of the Year trophy in two consecutive seasons.
Two Children Hand Themselves Into Police Over Large Inner Sydney Fire

Two Children Hand Themselves Into Police Over Large Inner Sydney Fire

Two children have handed themselves into police amid fears for the remaining walls of a large derelict building destroyed by fire in inner Sydney.
Kiwi Pizza Chain ‘Hell Pizza’ Set To Launch Buy Now, Pay When You’re Dead Scheme

Kiwi Pizza Chain ‘Hell Pizza’ Set To Launch Buy Now, Pay When You’re Dead Scheme

A new buy now, pay later scheme is set to launch in Australia and New Zealand, except this time, you pay when you die.
Amsterdam Bans Smoking Marijuana On The Streets, Tourists Face AUD$165 Fines

Amsterdam Bans Smoking Marijuana On The Streets, Tourists Face AUD$165 Fines

A ban on smoking marijuana on the streets of Amsterdam’s red light district has started, following a push by the city’s first female mayor to clean up the area.