Gen Z Prefer Fur Babies Over Actual Babies

Many Gen Z adults seem to be putting off marriage, owning a house and having a baby more than previous generations ever have.

There is one thing Gen Z seem to be committing to more and more, however, and that’s their commitment to their pets.

“Gen Z are getting pets earlier than previous generations, maybe as they are delaying child rearing, marriage or getting their own flat,” Lyssa McGowan, chief executive of Pets At Home, said.

“They are taking all that time and energy and attention and putting it into fur babies, especially in urban areas.”

According to Pets At Home, covid lockdowns and working from home caused a “huge boom” in pet ownership. But it didn’t stop there.

“But it is not just a Covid boom,” McGowan added.

“It hasn’t gone away. We’re still seeing high numbers of puppies and kittens, and [lots of] owners have taken on second pets.”

According to a recent survey by OnePoll, conducted on behalf of Synchrony, Gen Z is more likely than any other generation to invest saved money on their pet than use it to go on vacation.

The survey also found that 90 per cent of respondents agree that their pets are like their children.