Gen Z Mocks Millennial For Dancing With Hands In The Air As It Gave Away His Age

A man from the U.S. has taken to TikTok to share his disbelief after he was told his dancing was “giving away his age” while he was at a club.

Gus Rosas said he was at a club when a girl he was dancing with asked him if he knew his style of dancing gave away that he was a Millennial.

“You know it’s giving away your age. She said to me ‘you keep putting your hands up’,” he explained in the video. Rosas said that she told him to stop throwing his arms up in the air and whooping.

“She would like put my arms down and I realised I was too old to be in the club,” he said.

Many people were shocked by this interaction that Rosas had at the club.

“We were literally instructed to put our hands in the air like we just don’t care. It’s our legacy,” one person wrote.

“Being a Gen Z sounds exhausting,” another TikToker commented.

“Wait, are the babies dancing with their hands in their pockets orrrrr??” another queried.

“You don’t need that kind of negative energy around,” one person commented, while another added, “They don’t seem to be having fun when they dance. We had fun not caring what people saw.”